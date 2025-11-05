Chubak Temirov: Kyrgyzstan studying Azerbaijan's experience in venture capital funds

Kyrgyzstan intends to adopt Azerbaijan's experience in venture capital funds, Chubak Temirov, deputy director of the High-Tech Park of Kyrgyzstan, told Report.

He noted that the accumulated experience applies both to the creation of venture funds and to attracting global investors: "Azerbaijan has numerous local and foreign funds, and new ones continue to emerge. Furthermore, large global technology companies (Big Tech) are present in the country, which are not yet present in, for example, Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan. This demonstrates Azerbaijan's significant progress in this area. We are also interested in studying your experience in attracting such companies to the country."

Temirov emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in the high-tech sector and noted the high potential in this area.

"We have developed good ties with the sabah.hub foundation. Last year, its representatives participated in the largest IT forum in Kyrgyzstan, and this year, we were represented at the Baku ID event. Several months ago, startups from Kyrgyzstan took part in an acceleration program organized for regional startups in Azerbaijan. This demonstrates that genuine integration in the startup and innovation sectors is developing between our countries," he added.