Chrome leads Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms in October

In October, Google Chrome continued to dominate Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms - computers, mobile devices, and tablets - with a total market share of 81.29%, Report informs, citing the latest Statcounter data.

The figure represents an increase of 1.66 percentage points from September and 3.16 points year-on-year.

Apple's Safari ranked second with 7.91%, down 0.75 points from the previous month and 1.86 points compared to October 2024. This marks Safari's third consecutive monthly decline, with an overall 22% drop during this period.

Opera placed third with 2.7%, slightly down by 0.12 points month-on-month and 0.65 points year-on-year. Samsung Internet followed with 2.42%, showing monthly and annual decreases of 0.68 and 1.37 points, respectively. Microsoft Edge rounded out the top five at 1.98%, slipping 0.21 points monthly but gaining 0.09 points over the year.

Breakdown by platform

On computers:

Chrome – 86.63% (+1.87 monthly, +6.84 yearly)

Edge – 3.78% (-1.21 monthly, -2.9 yearly)

Opera – 3.01% (-0.69 monthly, -2.51 yearly)

Safari – 1.98% (-0.19 monthly, -1.75 yearly)

Yandex Browser – 1.34% (-0.5 monthly, - 0.61 yearly)

On mobile devices:

Chrome – 75.64% (-0.26 monthly, -1.93 yearly)

Safari – 14.2% (+0.69 monthly, +2.2 yearly)

Samsung Internet – 5.05% (+0.42 monthly, +0.25 yearly)

Opera – 2.38% (+0.21 monthly, -0.17 yearly)

Yandex Browser – 1.41% (+0.18 monthly, +0.52 yearly)

On tablets: