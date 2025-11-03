ChatGPT's share of tablets in Azerbaijan dropped by nearly 6% in October

In October 2025, the market share of ChatGPT-a widely used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot-across all platforms in Azerbaijan (computers, mobile devices, and tablets) reached 93.55%, according to Statcounter, Report informs.

This marks a slight decrease of 1.53 percentage points (pp) compared to September.

Microsoft Copilot secured second place with a market share of 2.42%, up 0.41 percentage points from the previous month.

Google Gemini followed, recording 2.32% after increasing its share by 1.31 percentage points compared to September.

Perplexity took fourth place with 1.51%, down 0.11 percentage points.

Claude completed the top five at 0.2%, marking a decrease of 0.08 percentage points compared to September.

Platform-specific AI chatbot rankings for July 2025 are as follows:

Computers:

- ChatGPT: 93.88% (+0.64 pp);

- Microsoft Copilot: 2.75% (-0.52 pp);

- Perplexity: 1.66% (-0.30 pp);

- Google Gemini: 1.49% (+0.54 pp);

- Claude: 0.23% (-0.11 pp).

Mobile Devices:

- ChatGPT: 91.3% (-6.73 pp);

- Google Gemini: 8.26% (+6.94 pp);

- Perplexity: 0.43% (+0.43 pp).

Tablets:

- ChatGPT: 85.71% (-5.71 pp);

- Google Gemini: 14.29% (+14.29 pp).