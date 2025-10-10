Biometric data protection closely linked to privacy, Azerbaijani official says

The protection of biometric data is one of the most critical issues today, deeply connected to the right to personal privacy, said Aydin Verdiyev, head of the Cybersecurity Department at the Criminalistics and IT Directorate of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Speaking on the second day of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) conference in Baku, Verdiyev noted that the Constitution of Azerbaijan ensures the protection of personal data. Based on this principle, the laws "On Personal Data" and "On Biometric Information" have been adopted, outlining the rules for collecting, processing, and using biometric data.

He explained that the protection mechanisms operate on several levels, such as legal regulation, legal liability, judicial and administrative protection.

Regarding the role of the Prosecutor's Office, Verdiyev stated that it oversees the enforcement of laws, leads pre-trial investigations, and represents the state in court. Thus, the prosecution is authorized to initiate criminal proceedings and protect public interests in cases of unlawful biometric data use.

He stressed the need to keep legal mechanisms in pace with rapid technological development:

"There"s a need to tighten accountability mechanisms, incorporate modern technical standards into legislation, apply international best practices, and strengthen public awareness efforts."