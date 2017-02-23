Baku presents the first national navigation system in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan Republic (SCPI) has today presented “AzNav” - the country's first national navigation system to the public.

Report informs, navigation system with the introduction of modern technologies was presented in the event, live operation shown.

Speaking at the presentation, Deputy Committee Chairman Rustam Shahbazov said that according to the decree of the head of state, the SCPI has established Address Register Information System (ARIS) with the introduction of information and communication technologies, geographical information systems. According to him, GPS navigation system "Aznav" was developed on the basis of ARIS data:

"Aznav" is extremely helpful in the cases of medical aid, fire, accident, police, emergency services and other activities. Also, use of the navigation system will simplify search for addresses and prevent loss of time. This system operates both online and offline. All mobile devices, phones and tablets of Android", "iOS" (Apple), Windows CE operating systems support the system.

R.Shahbazov noted that besides Azerbaijani language, "Aznav" also supports several languages: "The system supports Russian, English, Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Turkish and Georgian languages as well has an interface in the mentioned languages. Feedback is also available with other users".

The presentation was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Health, Baku City Executive Power, “Azəravtoyol” OJSC, Baku Transport Agency, “BakuBus” LLC, as well as of the companies, operating in the field of navigation, transportation and taxi services and tourism.