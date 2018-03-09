Bakcell supports "Arts, crafts and business" exhibition

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has supported the organization of the “Arts, crafts and business” exhibition of talented women’s handicraft.

Report was informed in the company's press service.

On the occasion of March 8, the International Women’s Day, the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAF) has organized the “Arts, crafts and business” exhibition of talented women’s handicraft products. The event was sponsored by Bakcell, and hosted by the main sponsor of the exhibition – the Pullman Baku hotel. The main purpose of the exhibition was to support the development of women entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, introduce and promote the women’s handicraft. Various handicraft products of more than 70 women entrepreneurs, such as souvenirs, jewelry, works of art, textile products, toys, household items and etc. were demonstrated and offered for sale.

Representatives of partners and the member companies of CCIAF, representatives of the Embassy of France in Azerbaijan and other embassies, and Bakcell employees have participated in the exhibition and got acquainted with the exhibited handicraft products.

Being the sponsor of the event, Bakcell devotes a special attention to women entrepreneurs and supports the development of women’s employment and entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.