Bakcell signs partnership with Wayra UK

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has launched a new partnership with Wayra UK. The partnership will allow start-ups being accelerated by AppLab to gain access to an international network of mentors, experts, companies, public entities and investors, through Telefonica OpenFuture, the open program that integrates the different initiatives of the whole Telefonica Group related to entrepreneurship and innovation, Report was told in the Bakcell press service.

The ambition for Bakcell is to multiply the possibilities of scalability and business development for those Azerbaijani start-ups developing mostly mobile applications. The Telefonica OpenFuture network, which has signed 60+ partnerships with private and public organizations and invested over 500M euros in 600 businesses across 17 countries, wants to grow a global network with which to develop new ideas and expand opportunities for growth. The partnership will also provide Wayra UK a pipeline for entrepreneurial talent in an emerging technology hub.

AppLab is an accelerated execution framework at a regional level to support selected developers to drive execution on ideas, mobile apps and technologies from proof of concept to launch.

During past year the program proved itself as a unique environment for young local mobile developer enthusiasts to join and transform their ideas to tangible mobile applications that would have local as well as international exposure. More than 100 ideas were presented within the framework of AppLab to the date with an admission rate of less than 10% seat thus meeting selection criteria to ensure quality of ideas.

“Bakcell has been supporting mobile app developers for more than three years by sponsoring and hosting events and competitions. We launched the AppLab program in partnership with the world-renowned tech industry leader Qualcomm, and this year we are taking our commitment even further by announcing our partnership with Wayra UK a startup accelerator part of Telefonica Open Future. We see a lot of synergy in what we are doing to support the developer startup community in Azerbaijan and feel that our partnership will bring even more to developers and entrepreneurs in the app development segment. Wayra has substantial experience in running such programs and has a pool of experts and mentors to support us as well as provide access to global talent and business partners that might consider investing into worthy ideas. They can also share some valuable insights with fellow AppLab`ers”, says Mr. Richard Shearer, Bakcell CEO.

“The Azerbaijan start-up scene is booming!” says Gary Stewart, Director at Wayra UK. “Over the past two years, both the public and private sector has been encouraging further innovation by opening eight incubators and investing more in promoting digital literacy. I’m excited to see what comes out of this ground-breaking partnership”.