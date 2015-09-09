Bakcell offers super-fastmobile internet to customers

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell offer s super-fastmobile internet to its customers on even more advantageous terms. Now CIN subscribers are able to purchase a double sized Daily Internet package by paying only 10 qepiks a day.Thanks to new campaign activated on September 1, Bakcell subscribers can easily enjoy surfing and downloadingwith high speed receiving50 MB Bakcell Internet traffic instead of 25 MB, Report was told in Bakcell company.

“Bakcell is a leader in the Mobile Internet market of the country. Following the launch of 4G services we are witnessing a continuing increase of customers, who use the data in our network. We offer very advantageous prices for high quality internet to our subscribers. Within the frames of our new campaign, our subscribers will be able to get two times more super-fast internet for the same price, which I would call the best offer on the market”, says Bakcell’s chief marketing officer Maria Toycheva.

Activationof the Daily Internet package is very simple, all you need is to dial *189*1#Yes on your handset. After activating the Daily Internet package subscribers will benefit from Internet for FREE during the first 5 days.The service fee 0.50 AZN will be charged once from balance after subscription. After expiration of 5 days Daily Internet package will be renewed every day and 50 MB Internet traffic will be added on balance daily. After every daily update subscribers will be charged for 10 qepiks.