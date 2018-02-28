Bakcell launches Novruz holiday campaign

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, as always brings lots of joy and gifts to the subscribers on the occasion of Novruz holiday, being one of the most favorite holidays of Azerbaijani people.

Report was informed in the company.

One of the most loved Novruz traditions is leaving an empty hat at neighbors’ door and get it filled with various holiday sweets and candy. In line with this tradition, Bakcell invites its subscribers to leave a virtual hat at Bakcell’s door and get a special Novruz treat in the form of free minutes, SMS or Megabytes. Thus, each and every prepaid customer of Bakcell who loads at least 2 AZN to own number’s balance during the holiday season will get a random surprise gift from Bakcell.

It is very easy to join this campaign, which is to last from February 26 to March 31 of 2018. All you need to do is send the word “papaq” to number 7777 via free-of-charge SMS. After joining the campaign, the subscriber will get a random gift from Bakcell each time he/she loads at least 2 AZN to own number’s balance. During this unprecedented holiday campaign the participants will have a chance to get up to 100 on-net calling minutes, up to 100 free countrywide SMS and even up to 500 megabytes of free internet traffic, along with other exciting gifts.

Notably, no limitation is applied to the number of top-ups and gifts received by a single person. Only the prepaid customers of Bakcell shall be eligible to participate in this campaign.