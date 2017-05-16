Bakcell continues to support children in need of special care

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell continues the implementation of the "Communication through Art" project, realized within the frames of cooperation with the United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA) organization. This year, in the course of this project, more than 114 children will acquire new skills at the special children’s study groups and will be able to demonstrate them at different events both to enjoy own performance and delight the eyes of the spectators.

The project will bring pleasant and memorable changes to the lives of children in need of special care through empowering them with new skills at the UAFA’s Community Based Rehabilitation Centers at Ganja, Khachmaz and Yasamal. These children have joined and become winners at many contests on countrywide and international level.

Indeed, nothing can be compared to the uncountable joy of parents who see their children’s skills and achievements, developed through participation at the study groups. “I’m thrilled to witness these accomplishments and positive changes in the life of my child, who has already become an active member of the society”, says a parent, whose child enjoys one of the organized dancing classes.

“Being a socially responsible mobile operator, we firstly would like to thank the parents, who have provided us with an opportunity to support these children. We feel committed to constantly do our best in order to justify their trust and expectations. Thanks to this project, organized by UAFA and supported by our side, the children are provided with additional opportunities, thus acquiring more confidence in future and feeling as an integral part of the society. We hope that similar to our experience in the past, this year’s project will also be very successful”, says Bakcell CEO Mr. Nikolai Beckers.

Director of United Aid for Azerbaijan organization Gwen Burchell says that as a result of cooperation between Bakcell and UAFA these children received reliable support and services, and their success has attracted the attention at the national level: “Our goal is to ensure that young people with disabilities enjoy an active lifestyle and to support them in acquiring equal rights and opportunities. Our joint project helps the society to be integrated and understand the children in need for special care”.

It worth telling that the study groups at the Community Based Rehabilitation Centers are selected based on the children’s own preferences and interests, including drama, dancing, art and creativity lessons. Moreover, on special occasions, children of these study groups join different events hosted by the government agencies and enthusiastically demonstrate their skills, positively welcomed and applauded by all. The study groups provide for positive changes in attitude of the public towards the children with disabilities and ensure their successful integration in the society.