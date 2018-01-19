Bakcell and PwC joining forces to support children with special needs

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the launch of the new phase of “Communication through art” project, implemented within the frames the company’s “Bakcell Stars” CSR program in cooperation with the “United Aid for Azerbaijan” (UAFA).

This year, PwC Azerbaijan, a leading international professional services firm is joining forces with Bakcell to support children with special needs, aiming to ensure the provision of equal rights and opportunities for these children, efficiently organize their time and support their integration to the society. Thanks to the joint efforts of Bakcell and PwC, the activities within the project will become fully funded and therefore reach more children.

“We strongly believe that children with special needs are equal members of the society and we are doing our best to provide them with an opportunity to learn, gain new skills and even create. We want to help the children to be settled in life and feel needed, so they can easily integrate to the society and get a chance for a promising future. We are happy to see one of our partners, PwC accept our offer to consolidate efforts this year to support UAFA and I’m confident that together we will make even more children happy” said Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers.

The new phase of “Communication through art” project envisages bringing pleasant and memorable changes to the lives of children in need of special care through empowering them with new skills at the UAFA’s Community Based Rehabilitation Centers in Khachmaz and Yasamal. In the course of this project, more than 80 children will be able to acquire new skills based on their own preferences and interests and will get a chance to demonstrate their talent at different events.

“At PwC Azerbaijan, we respect and value differences. We know that when diverse range of people from different backgrounds and with different points of view work together, we create the most value – for our people and society. In our Baku office we employ people with physical disabilities and we are committed to the development of talented children and youth”, says Movlan Pashayev, Country Managing Partner, PwC Azerbaijan.

Bakcell cooperates with UAFA starting from the year 2010, and over this period, well-over 1000 children have attended educational classes in drama, dancing, art and creativity lessons at the Community based Rehabilitation Centers (CBRC) in Yasamal, Khachmaz and Ganja. On special occasions, children of these study groups are taking part in various events and enthusiastically demonstrate their skills, thus enjoying own performance and delighting the eyes of the spectators. The study groups ensure positive changes in the attitude of the public towards children with special needs and disabilities and facilitate their successful integration in the society.