Azerkosmos signs an agreement with Intelsat on launch of new satellite

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ / National satellite operator in Azerbaijan Azerkosmos signed a new agreement with the company Intelsat SA on the withdrawal of a satellite into orbit 45 degrees east longitude, Report informs referring to Azerkosmos. Satellite will cover Europe, Central and Southwest Asia, Middle East and African countries in the south of the Sahara.

The new satellite will also be a fall-back option, an orbiting satellite Azerspace-1. The coverage area of the satellite Azerspace-2 will be greater than its predecessor.

Chairman of Azerkosmos Rashad Nabiyev said that the need for services of Azerkosmos in the regions of its action is growing.Azerspace-2 will be part of a broad plan for satellite services in the region.

Note that the orbiting satellite Azerspace-2 is planned for 2017.