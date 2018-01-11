'Azercosmos' earns $ 90 mln from operation of national satellites

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azercosmos" OJSC is a small, regional satellite operator in the background of global satellite services market. But during the past four years of our operation, we have tried to turn this disadvantage into a superiority".

Chairman of "Azercosmos" OJSC Rashad Nabiyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development of 2017 and objectives for the future, chaired by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"We establish our activity based on the Strategic Development Plan, apply the latest innovations of corporate governance. As a result, "Azercosmos" has earned $ 90 mln from operation of national satellites in a short period of time since commencement of the commercial activity. Revenues are directed to repayment of the loans for satellites financing", he noted.