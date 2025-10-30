Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students

    ICT
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 15:31
    Azerconnect Group, the country's leading ICT company, and ADA University jointly organized training sessions on artificial intelligence (AI) for students. Over 30 students from various faculties of ADA University participated in the training titled "Exploring AI".

    The three-day training sessions explored the fundamentals of AI, its ethical considerations, and practical applications in real business environments. Led by Azerconnect Group"s team of AI experts, the program aimed to spark students" interest in AI, enhance their knowledge and skills, and demonstrate how tech can be applied to solve real-world business challenges.

    The sessions highlighted how AI can drive business growth, optimize processes, and improve decision-making. The interactive training sessions included a Q&A segment, and at the conclusion, participants received certificates, while outstanding students were recognized with special awards.

    Supporting the professional development of young people is one of the key priorities of Azerconnect Group"s sustainable development strategy. The company actively participates in various projects and initiatives implemented with the area across the country.

    About Azerconnect Group

    As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV.

    Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

