Azercell CEO meets Student Bursary Program winners

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell CEO Mr. Vahid Mursaliyev met with the students who had obtained the title of Azercell scholars. Mr. Mursaliyev stated at the meeting that in addition to monthly stipend from Azercell, the program will also provide the students an opportunity to enrich their knowledge about telecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as take internship at the company, Report was informed in the company.

“Azercell has supported the youth and students since the company started its business activity. A number of student programs, internships and other projects have been carried out so far. We also concluded cooperation agreements with the universities you study in. All these steps are aimed to develop our education”, he stated. Azercell CEO wished the students good luck in their studies and assured that he will continue to support them.

The stipend winners currently study in Baku State University,Azerbaijan State Economic University, ADA University, Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar University, Qafqaz University, Gandja State University, Nakhchivan State University, Baku High Oil School, State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Mingachevir State University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and Gandja Agrarian University.

Name/Surname University Major Rafig Abbasov Azerbaijan State Economic University World economics Dunay Khasaylı Baku State University Law Ali Alakbarli Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Law Aynur Asadli ADA University International sciences Sabina Azimova APublic Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Computer sciences Gunel Abdullayeva Baku State University Law Azim Hashimov Khazar University Oil and gas engineering Sultan Isgandarov Gandja State University Chemistry and Biology teacher Hikmat Jafarli Qafqaz University Computer sciences Rasul Karimov l Qafqaz University Computer sciences Mammad Hajılı Qafqaz University Computer sciences Zumrud Məlikzada Gandja State University Mathematics and Informatics Kanara Muradova Nakhchivan State University International relations and foreign languages Mustafa Bunyamin Qafqaz University Finance Tarlan Mustafayev n Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Management Mahammad Namazlı State Oil and Industry University Oil and gas engineering Aysel Garayeva Baku State University Law Konul Gurbanlı ADA University IT and system engineering İnji Rzayeva Nakhchivan State University International relations Asiman Saidzada Baku High Oil School Oil and gas engineering Shahin Khalilov Azerbaijan Technical University Computer sciences Hasan Shiraliyev APublic Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Management Aladdin Shıkhizada Qafqaz University Computer sciences Tajira Jafarova Mingachevir State University Economics and management Rukiyya Taghısoy Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Law Tahmina Azimzada Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Architecture Nemat Zulfugarlı Gandja Agrarian University Accounting and audit Kamilla Nabiyeva Baku State University International relations and economics

The Student Bursary Program had two-stage selection process. The first stage included the evaluation of received applications. In the meantime, HR specialists of Azercell visited universities in Baku and regions and made presentations about the program. In the second stage, the applicants took online tests to demonstrate their level of logical thinking and English proficiency. In addition, the students had face-to-face interviews with HR specialists and heads of departments at Azercell. They were evaluated based on their academic skills, world outlook and aspirations towards science and education.

Azercell has conducted the Student Bursary Program annually since 2008. Over 130 students from various universities in Azerbaijan have benefited from the Program.