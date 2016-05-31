Azercell CEO awarded by Global Communications Academy

Baku.31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell Telecom LLC, was awarded with the honorary title of academician of Global Communications Academy operating in the auspices of United Nations Organization (UN) and headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mr. Mursaliyev received a special diploma for accomplishments in information and communication technologies.

Report was told in the Azercell, the diploma was presented by Siruz Abbasbeyli, member of Global Communications Academy Presidium and the president of Azerbaijani branch of the Academy, and former minister of communications at the meeting in Azercell head office. Siruz Abbasbeyli pointed out great inputs of the company to the development of communications sector and the importance of successful projects. Mr. Abbasbeyli wished Azercell to remain as a leading mobile operator in the country.

Mr. Mürsəliyev expressed his deep gratitude to the Presidium of Global Communications Academy and personally Siruz Abbasbeyli for the award.

Mr. Vursaliyev has taken up the position of Azercell CEO since 2015. He is a member of International Bar Association and PhD of International Ecoenergy Academy.

Global Communications Academy operates in the auspices of the UN since 1996 and is headquartered in Russia. It has branches in a number of countries worldwide, including Azerbaijan. The public organization bringing together volunteer academicians, well-known managers and experts is aimed at the development of professional interests and practical issues. Currently the Academy has 800 members from 33 countries.