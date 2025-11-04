Azerbaijani MP: Increased budget funding for technology is essential

Increasing budget allocations for the technology sector is essential, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Mirkishili said during today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Milli Majlis, held to discuss the draft law on the State Budget for 2026, Report informs.

According to Mirkishili, oil and gas revenues are expected to stabilize after decreasing by approximately 10% in 2026-29: "Ensuring the increase of state budget expenditures through sustainable non-oil-gas revenues is one of the main conditions for maintaining fiscal sustainability. This necessitates increasing the technological capacity of budget expenditures as well. For example, I think it is important to allocate additional financial resources from the state budget to universities and scientific institutions for scientific research."