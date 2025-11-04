Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijani MP: Increased budget funding for technology is essential

    ICT
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 16:12
    Azerbaijani MP: Increased budget funding for technology is essential

    Increasing budget allocations for the technology sector is essential, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Mirkishili said during today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Milli Majlis, held to discuss the draft law on the State Budget for 2026, Report informs.

    According to Mirkishili, oil and gas revenues are expected to stabilize after decreasing by approximately 10% in 2026-29: "Ensuring the increase of state budget expenditures through sustainable non-oil-gas revenues is one of the main conditions for maintaining fiscal sustainability. This necessitates increasing the technological capacity of budget expenditures as well. For example, I think it is important to allocate additional financial resources from the state budget to universities and scientific institutions for scientific research."

    Azerbaijan Tahir Mirkishili budget funding Technology
    Tahir Mirkişili: "Büdcədə texnologiya sahəsinə maliyyə vəsaitinin artırılması zəruridir"

    Latest News

    17:00

    President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    16:57

    Baku Stock Exchange turnover reaches $54.6B in ten months

    Finance
    16:55

    Greece appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:54

    Minister: SOCAR's net profitability more than doubled in last 5 years

    Energy
    16:49

    Ilham Aliyev ratifies Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE

    Foreign policy
    16:37

    Timeframe for full commissioning of seawater desalination plant in Azerbaijan revealed

    Industry
    16:33

    Azerbaijan, Algeria creating Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Cooperation

    Foreign policy
    16:12

    Azerbaijani MP: Increased budget funding for technology is essential

    ICT
    16:12

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Extension of tax breaks for Baku Shipyard supported due to its strategic importance

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed