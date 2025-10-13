Azerbaijan sees 4-fold increase in smartphone imports from Indonesia
- 13 October, 2025
- 17:13
In January-August of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 830,164 smartphones worth $261.6 million, marking an 8% decline in number and a 4% surge in value year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country"s State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan purchased smartphones from:
- China: 660,307 units (-6%) worth $197 million (+6%);
- Vietnam: 159,171 units (+11%) worth $58.8 million (+20%);
- India: 10,109 units (-82%) worth $5.7 million (-56%);
- Indonesia: 320 units (+4.3 times) worth $85,200 (+4 times);
- South Korea: 230 units (+2 times) worth $27,600 (-76%).
Meanwhile, in 2024, 79.5% of the 1.5 million smartphones imported to Azerbaijan came from China.
