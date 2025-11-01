Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem accounts for 15% of Caucasus, Central Asia Market

    Today, the value of Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem represents approximately 13–15% [$3.7-4.4 billion - ed.] of the total indicators for the Caucasus and Central Asia region, Huseyn Mahmudov, a representative of PASHA Holding LLC, said at the Eurasia Young Entrepreneurs Forum (EYBF2025) in Baku, organized by Young MUSIAD, Report informs.

    Mahmudov noted that while Türkiye began developing its startup ecosystem several years ago, Azerbaijan has been advancing this process systematically over the past 4–5 years: "Although we are still in the early stages, we have already achieved strong results. Based on several international indices, our country's startup ecosystem has grown by 24–25% compared to last year. This is a significant indicator at the regional level."

    He added that there are currently more than 200 active startups operating in Azerbaijan: "The total value of the startup ecosystem in the Caucasus and Central Asia region is approximately $29 billion, and this figure has increased tenfold over the past five years. According to some estimates, Azerbaijan's share in this regional ecosystem stands at 13–15%."

    Azərbaycanın startap ekosistemi Qafqaz və Orta Asiya regionunun 15 %-ini təşkil edir
    Стартап-экосистема Азербайджана охватывает 15% региона Кавказа и Центральной Азии

