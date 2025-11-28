Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan's IRIA signs memorandum with Kazakhstan's Astana Hub

    ICT
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 16:20
    The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kazakhstan's Astana Hub International Technopark, Report informs.

    The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in innovation, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem development, while expanding regional innovation ties and deepening mutual knowledge exchange.

    Under the memorandum, IRIA and Astana Hub will work more closely to support the growth of both countries' startup ecosystems. The partnership seeks to improve access to markets and venture financing opportunities for startups. Strategic cooperation, along with the exchange of knowledge and expertise, will be carried out in relevant areas.

    The document also envisions the development and implementation of joint incubation and acceleration programs involving Azerbaijani and Kazakhstani startups. Supporting mentorship, training and access to resources for startups, innovators and ecosystem participants is among the goals set within the framework of the cooperation.

