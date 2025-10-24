Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

Azerbaijan has proposed the creation of a Turkic States Startup and Innovation Cooperation Platform to promote joint activities in the startup sector, support the implementation of innovative ideas, and expand access to regional markets, Report informs.

The proposal was made by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov during the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) in Baku.

"The platform will serve as a unified mechanism to coordinate cooperation among member countries in innovation, startups, and the digital economy, facilitating the sharing of knowledge, experience, and technological resources. This initiative will accelerate innovative development in the region and create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs to realize their potential," the minister said.

Jabbarov also noted that the Turkic States Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), signed this year in Bishkek, represents an important step toward deepening digital economic cooperation among member countries:

"This agreement establishes a common framework for facilitating digital trade, electronic payments, e-invoicing systems, logistics, and the digital integration of SMEs. DEPA also combines the legal and technological foundations of digital transformation, laying the groundwork for a unified digital market among Turkic states."