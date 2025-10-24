Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:29
    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    Azerbaijan has proposed the creation of a Turkic States Startup and Innovation Cooperation Platform to promote joint activities in the startup sector, support the implementation of innovative ideas, and expand access to regional markets, Report informs.

    The proposal was made by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov during the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) in Baku.

    "The platform will serve as a unified mechanism to coordinate cooperation among member countries in innovation, startups, and the digital economy, facilitating the sharing of knowledge, experience, and technological resources. This initiative will accelerate innovative development in the region and create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs to realize their potential," the minister said.

    Jabbarov also noted that the Turkic States Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), signed this year in Bishkek, represents an important step toward deepening digital economic cooperation among member countries:

    "This agreement establishes a common framework for facilitating digital trade, electronic payments, e-invoicing systems, logistics, and the digital integration of SMEs. DEPA also combines the legal and technological foundations of digital transformation, laying the groundwork for a unified digital market among Turkic states."

    Mikayil Jabbarov Turkic States Startup and Innovation Cooperation Platform Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Türk Dövlətləri Startap və İnnovasiya Əməkdaşlıq Platformasının yaradılmasını təklif edib
    Азербайджан предложил создать Платформу сотрудничества стартапов в рамках ОТГ

    Latest News

    13:34

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    13:33

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    13:32
    Photo

    Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

    Karabakh
    13:31

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's SMEs face challenges in digitalization and AI adoption

    Business
    13:29

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    13:27

    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

    Foreign policy
    13:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    All News Feed