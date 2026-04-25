Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull co-op in AI

    ICT
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 13:42
    Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull co-op in AI

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab Ali Dar have discussed developing cooperation in AI and digital technologies, Pakistan's Office of AI and Special Initiatives wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, visited The Office of AI and Special Initiatives, and met with Advisor to CM, Ali Dar, to explore collaboration opportunities in AI and key sectors, including CBD Punjab as a potential hub for Pakistan-Azerbaijan business and investment ties. The Ambassador highlighted the sister city relationship between Lahore and Nakhchivan as a foundation for deeper learning and economic partnerships between the two nations," reads the post.

    The parties also discussed the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17-22.

    Azerbaijan Pakistan Artificial inteIligence
    Azərbaycan və Pakistan süni intellekt sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Пакистан обсудили сотрудничество в сфере ИИ

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