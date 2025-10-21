Azerbaijan leads South Caucasus in average broadband internet speed

In September 2025, Azerbaijan ranked 83rd out of 154 countries with fixed broadband internet speed, down seven notches compared to August, Report informs, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

During this period, the country's average broadband internetspeed reached 84.02 Mbps. This marks a 61.4% increase compared to the same period last year, when the average speed was 52.06 Mbps.

Azerbaijan, with this indicator, has surpassed Türkiye (59.87 Mbps), Iran (19.23 Mbps), Georgia (43.14 Mbps), Armenia (71.81 Mbps), Kazakhstan (81.55 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (82.81 Mbps), and Belarus (81.95 Mbps).

In the fixed broadband category, Singapore led with 400.68 Mbps, while Syria ranked last with 3.43 Mbps.

In terms of mobile internet speed, Azerbaijan ranked 52nd among 107 countries in September, with an average speed of 78.34 Mbps-one position lower than in August.

The United Arab Emirates topped the mobile internet speed rankings with 624.87 Mbps, while Bolivia came last with 14.53 Mbps.

In terms of city-level performance, Baku ranked 111th among 198 cities for fixed broadband speed, recording 85.28 Mbps-two positions lower than the previous month.

Valparaíso, Chile, led the city rankings for fixed broadband speed with 398.21 Mbps, while Aleppo, Syria, ranked last with 2.79 Mbps.

For mobile internet speed, Baku maintained its previous position, ranking 81st among 151 cities with an average speed of 100.11 Mbps.

Abu Dhabi led the city rankings for mobile internet speed with 671.44 Mbps, while La Paz, Bolivia, came last with 10.43 Mbps.