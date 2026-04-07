Azerbaijan blocks over 41M malicious links in 1Q2026

In January–March of 2026, 41,285,000 malicious links were blocked on the AzStateNet network, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security.

According to the latest data, this represents a 70% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Over the three months, 1,049,000 malicious files were intercepted by the central antivirus system installed on end‑user devices, while the Sandbox protection system blocked 31,962 harmful electronic documents. These numbers are down 50% and 20%, respectively, compared to a year earlier.

In 2025, AzStateNet blocked a total of 449,385,000 harmful links, while the central antivirus system stopped 6,205,200 malicious files and the Sandbox system intercepted 96,794 harmful documents.