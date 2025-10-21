Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan begins offering space services to developing countries

    ICT
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:34
    Azerbaijan begins offering space services to developing countries

    Azerbaijan has started providing space services to developing countries, said Dunay Badirkhanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists, Badirkhanov said there are emerging opportunities for exporting these services, especially in the field of Earth observation. "The demand for satellite imagery is increasing not only in Azerbaijan but globally. We now export our satellite images through our Geographic Information Systems (GIS) center to other countries as well," he noted.

    He emphasized that bringing satellite production to Azerbaijan is not only a step forward for the space sector but also a significant indicator of the country's growing technological potential.

    "This creates new opportunities for utilizing that potential and will contribute to the development of various technology fields, including digital sectors," he added.

    Badirkhanov confirmed that the site for the satellite production center has already been selected and that project approvals are currently underway. "The most important thing is that the project is progressing according to plan, and in a few years, we expect to begin producing our own satellites in the facility," he said.

    Dunay Badirkhanov Azercosmos space services developing countries
    Azərbaycan inkişaf etməkdə olan ölkələrdə kosmik xidmətlərin reallaşdırılmasına başlayıb

    Latest News

    13:44

    President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 years

    Region
    13:34

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:31

    Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalism

    Religion
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization

    Foreign policy
    13:18
    Photo

    Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed