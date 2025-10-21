Azerbaijan begins offering space services to developing countries

Azerbaijan has started providing space services to developing countries, said Dunay Badirkhanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

Speaking to journalists, Badirkhanov said there are emerging opportunities for exporting these services, especially in the field of Earth observation. "The demand for satellite imagery is increasing not only in Azerbaijan but globally. We now export our satellite images through our Geographic Information Systems (GIS) center to other countries as well," he noted.

He emphasized that bringing satellite production to Azerbaijan is not only a step forward for the space sector but also a significant indicator of the country's growing technological potential.

"This creates new opportunities for utilizing that potential and will contribute to the development of various technology fields, including digital sectors," he added.

Badirkhanov confirmed that the site for the satellite production center has already been selected and that project approvals are currently underway. "The most important thing is that the project is progressing according to plan, and in a few years, we expect to begin producing our own satellites in the facility," he said.