Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign cybersecurity cooperation memorandum

Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uzbekistan's State Unitary Enterprise Cybersecurity Center, Report informs.

The agreement was signed during the Cyber Security Summit 2025 held in Tashkent and aims to strengthen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, promote knowledge exchange, and support the implementation of joint projects.

Speaking during the summit's first panel session, ESS Deputy Chief Elvin Shahverdiyev emphasized the critical role of national CERTs (Computer Emergency Response Teams) in the global cybersecurity landscape. He highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and coordinated efforts in combating cyber threats.

Shahverdiyev also underlined that developing partnerships with international stakeholders plays a key role in ensuring the resilience of Azerbaijan's national cyber environment.

The Cyber Security Summit 2025 was supported by the Electronic Security Service and brought together representatives from government bodies, organizations, and cybersecurity companies from Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and other regions, as well as international experts.