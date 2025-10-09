Ambassador: Moldova-Azerbaijan co-op also extends to cybersecurity

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Cooperation between Moldova and Azerbaijan is expanding to include digital transformation and cybersecurity, reflecting the high level of trust and mutual interest between the two countries, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco said at a conference as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

    "Today, I am pleased to emphasize that our partnership also extends to digital transformation and cybersecurity. Since we all face common threats and challenges, the best response is to address them together, through the exchange of knowledge, experience, and innovative solutions," the diplomat noted.

    He emphasized that in today's world, protecting critical infrastructure in cyberspace has become a cornerstone of every country's national security.

    "Modern societies depend on digital networks and interconnected systems, and their disruption can have serious consequences for the economy, public administration, and the daily lives of citizens. Therefore, strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure against cyberattacks is not only a technical necessity but also a strategic imperative, ensuring national stability and sovereignty," added Esaulenco.

    According to him, Moldova has valuable experience in building a resilient cyberdefense system and protecting critical infrastructure, which was developed with the participation of various stakeholders and has enabled it to successfully address challenges, including during the recent parliamentary and presidential elections.

    "Furthermore, I am convinced that this forum opens new opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and best practices, including the experience of the host country, Azerbaijan. Such events bring together governments, the academic community, the private sector, and young professionals, helping to build trust, enhance competencies, and strengthen the cooperation necessary to effectively address future challenges," the ambassador concluded.

    Moldova səfiri: "Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlıq kibertəhlükəsizliyi də əhatə edir"
    Посол: Сотрудничество Молдовы и Азербайджана распространяется и на сферу кибербезопасности

