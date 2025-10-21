Ambassador: Estonia supports Azerbaijani companies in developing digital services

Estonia is actively supporting Azerbaijani companies in the development of digital services, Estonian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Väino Reinart said during the "Central Baltic – Azerbaijan" business forum, as quoted by Report.

"Estonia actively supports Azerbaijani companies and the government in developing digital services, which is especially important given recent geopolitical changes and Azerbaijan"s strategic role as a bridge between Asia and Europe," he said.

Reinart emphasized that Estonia, Finland, and Latvia provide an impressive example of regional integration, while Azerbaijan effectively cooperates with its neighboring countries. Despite geographic distance, the countries share historical challenges, experiences of regaining independence and successful transformation, and a common interest in building a prosperous shared future.

"Trade between Estonia and Azerbaijan is growing, supported by strong political ties, but the most important foundation for long-term cooperation remains human relations and engagement," he added.