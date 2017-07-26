South Korea intends to soar number of export medicines to Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ "South Korean pharmaceutical companies intend to expand their presence in the Azerbaijani market. The country currently represented by 30 pharmaceutical companies in the local market is planning to increase the number".

Director of the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency, Oh Myung Hun told Report.

According to him, South Korea is planning to hold meetings with the Ministry of Economy and Tariff Council to increase number of companies willing to export medicines to Azerbaijan.

"At the meeting with officials of the Azerbaijani government, we intend to discuss main difficulty faced by South Korean companies in exporting. Currently, South Korea is represented by 30 companies in the pharmaceutical market of Azerbaijan, while this figure can be doubled. This is due to more expensive prime cost of the medicines sent to Azerbaijan than the price realized in the local market".

Notably, delegates of the Trade Department of the Embassy of South Korea to Azerbaijan held a meeting with representatives of the Tariff Council in February this year to resolve the issue.