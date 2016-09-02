Over 400 of every 100,000 in Azerbaijan suffer from malignant tumor

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Over 400 of every 100,000 in Azerbaijan suffer from a malignant tumor.

Report was told at the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

According to the information, last year, 424 people per 100,000 of the population were registered at the medical institutions with this diagnosis.

In total, last year, malignant tumor was revealed at 10,2 thousand people for the first time. It makes 107 patient per 100,000 of the population.

Women dominate among the patients, suffering from this disease. Thus, 5216 of them were women, while 4613 men.

Also, 67.1% of the patients at 30-39 age group were women, while 32.9 men.