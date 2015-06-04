Number of people infected hepatitis last year in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of hepatitis in Azerbaijan in 2014 revealed.

Report was told in the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, in 2014 in Azerbaijan hepatitis was diagnosed in 432 persons, 161 of them were women.

In general, 180 people diagnosed with acute hepatitis B, 60 of them were women.130 people had acute hepatitis C, 53 of them were women.

In 2014, the country hepatitis was diagnosed in children aged 0-4 years. Last year, the disease is detected in 6 children, one of them diagnosed with hepatitis B, and another one - hepatitis C.

Among children 5-13 years registered 21 cases of hepatitis: 4 - acute hepatitis B, one - acute hepatitis C.In 2013, viral hepatitis was diagnosed in 29 children.Hepatitis B was diagnosed in two of them.

Last year among children aged 14-17 viral hepatitis was found in 18 people in 6 of them with acute hepatitis B, one - acute hepatitis C.