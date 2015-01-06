New Ebola vaccine trial gets under way in UK

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of volunteers has begun receiving doses of a new Ebola vaccine at the UK's University of Oxford, a day after the World Health Organization reported that the number of people who have died from Ebola in West Africa had exceeded 8,000.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, a total of 72 healthy adults began taking part in the trials on Tuesday.

The vaccine trials, expected to be completed by the end of January, include a ''prime'' vaccination to stimulate the immune system, followed by a second boost one or two months later, using drugs developed by pharmaceutical companies Danish Bavarian Nordic and Johnson & Johnson of the U.S.

Additional clinical studies are scheduled to start in the United States later in January and will be followed by studies in Africa, Johnson & Johnson officials said.

The vaccine trial is the third such test to be carried out on humans after two other experimental vaccines produced by GlaxoSmithKline and Newlink-Merck were administered.