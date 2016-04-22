New-born children with congenital rubella syndrome will be examined for first time in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, there are many countries which unable to take any steps against congenital rubella syndrome. As a next step after the repeal of the rubella and measles prevention works against congenital rubella syndrome have begun.

Given all this, starting this month, for the first time in Azerbaijan new-born children with congenital rubella syndrome will be examined.

Report informs, Mursalova Nazifa, official of the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health has said.

According to her, congenital rubella syndrome can create very serious consequences.

Blood samples will be examined in certain criteria of children with congenital rubella syndrome, N.Mursalova, said.

Chief pediatricianof therepublic Nasib Guliyev said that the according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the WHO Regional Office for Europe the epidemiological surveillance of measles and rubella strengthened.