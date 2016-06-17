 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Health: Medical staff ready for Formula 1 race

    Ambulances will provide services within 24 hours

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Necessary measures at the highest level have been taken by Ministry of Health to provide high-level medical services to athletes, delegations and guests of the participating countries who visited our country within the framework of Formula-1 racing, which takes place in Azerbaijan from 17 to 19 June.

    Report was itold in the press service of ministry, a medical center created to provide outpatient care to athletes coming to our country to participate in Formula 1 races, including the Central Oilmen Hospital, Clinical Medical Center and the Health Center in a state of full readiness.

    Ambulances, equipped with modern equipment according to the international standards will provide services within 24 hours.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi