Main causes of non-performing heart transplantation in Azerbaijan declared

'Today no technical obstacle exists for carrying out heart transplantation in several centers, but not only in one center in Azerbaijan. Main problem is the society to be ready to it.'

Report informs, Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery Department of the Central Hospital of Oil workers, MP Rashad Mammadov said commenting on reasons of heart transplantation in Azerbaijan.

The MP, who is a member of Milli Majlis Health Committee said that Azerbaijanis resolutely opposed to examination, autopsy of their family members or their relatives after death: 'It is the main problem.'

R.Mahmudov stressed that whether cause of this problem being religious or ethnic values is a subject of dispute.

Cardiovascular Surgeon noted that heart transplantation can be carried out not in healthy condition of a person, but only after diagnosis of brain death.

MP added that Azerbaijani health is ready for heart transplantation a long time ago.

R.Mahmudov emphasized that difference between weight and height of a patient and donor should not be more than 10%: 'Namely, if height and weight of 12-years-old person coincide with a patient in 50-years-old, then it may be considered as a donor.'