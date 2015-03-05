Legislation of Azerbaijan concretized provision of compulsory treatment of drug addicts

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amended the Regulations on the mode of content, regulations and treatment of chronic alcoholics and drug addicts in specialized medical centers.

Report informs according to the amendments, drug addicts who undergo compulsory treatment in drug treatment clinics, in case of serious illness that would interfere with the continuation of their treatment for drug addiction, as well as in cases where 6 months after treatment force treatment is no longer needed, may be released from further treatment early. As well as if 6 months after the start of treatment there will be no need of compulsory treatment, patients may be released from further treatment ahead of schedule.

None of these patients could be exempted from compulsory treatment prematurely, if after 6 months there is no need of such treatment.