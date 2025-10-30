Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Largest robotic rehabilitation center in South Caucasus opens in Azerbaijan

    Health
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 12:08
    Largest robotic rehabilitation center in South Caucasus opens in Azerbaijan

    The largest Robotic Rehabilitation Center in the South Caucasus has begun operating in Azerbaijan, Parvin Akbarov, Advisor to the Executive Director of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said at the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025), Report informs.

    According to Akbarov, the center was established as part of the Yeni Klinika and covers an area of 3,600 square meters.

    "The facility is expected to serve up to 500 patients per day," he said.

    Azərbaycanda regionun ən böyük Robotik Reabilitasiya Mərkəzi fəaliyyətə başlayıb
    В Азербайджане начал работу Центр роботизированной реабилитации

