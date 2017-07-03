Disabled graduates in Azerbaijan employed at state-owned enterprises

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Visually impaired people have been employed at state-owned enterprises for the first time in Azerbaijan".

Director of Baku Medical College No. 1 Nariman Movsumov told Report.

He said that, a new specialty was opened in college in 2013 for the visually impaired persons: “The program was developed jointly with the Ministry of Health and the Azerbaijan Blind People's Association. As part of the project, faculty of Sports and Therapeutic Massage opened for young people with loss of vision or partial vision loss. Books have been published in a short time for students. Those books have been printed with special fonts. Over the past three years, students have gained necessary knowledge. This project is the first step in the region in this direction. As a result of such projects, students with disabilities are soon integrated into society”.

N. Movsumov noted, 13 disabled people graduated from the first group of the faculty: “Among the students there are 5 boys and 8 girls."