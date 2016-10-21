Chief Oncologist: Most oncological diseases of children may be recovered

Baku. 21 October.REPORT.AZ/ "Increase is observed in the number of people, suffering from cancer in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Azad Karimli, Chief Oncologist of Azerbaijan told reporters.

He said taking into account number of the population, people, suffering this disease in Azerbaijan is very few compared to other countries: "Currently, 40 000 cancer patients registered in Azerbaijan. Slight increase is observed in number of these patients in recent years."

Speaking about most common type of cancer in Azerbaijan, the expert said that as all over the world, trachea, bronchus, lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, while breast cancer in women.

Chief Oncologist noted that cancer is also diagnosed in children.

He stressed that the population is greatly afraid of oncological diseases, which named as cancer: "We shouldn't be afraid of cancer. You should believe that this is treatable disease at the first and second stages."