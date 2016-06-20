Chief doctor: Emergency medical first-aid station received more than 100 appeals during Formula 1

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The emergency medical first-aid station in the area received more than 100 appeals during Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe held from June 17 to 19 in Azerbaijan. Most of them were volunteers and marshals", Chief doctor to Baku Emergency Medical Aid Station Rauf Nagiyev said.

According to him, most of the appeals made by local citizens.

Chief doctor noted that most appeals have been associated with head, shoulder and eye pains. Appeals regardin sunburn have not been received. Participants of the competition in turn did not apply to emergency medical aid".