Azerbaijan to apply 500 manats penalty for improper medical aid

Baku. 3 March.REPORT.AZ/ Persons, improperly carrying out specialized medical aid will be fined in the amount of 500 manats in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, addition of Article 215.3 in a new content to Article 215 on civil rights violations of Administrative Offences Code has been proposed in today's meeting of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Health Commission.

In accordance with the addition, 500 manats of penalty will be applied for not providing specialized medical aid in accordance with the rule stipulated in the law 'On protection of public health'.

Notably, amendment, proposed to the code, recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session.