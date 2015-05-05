Azerbaijan takes 90th place among the countries most favorable to motherhood

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan takes 90th place among the countries most favorable for motherhood. Report informs the report of the Save the Children declares.

The rankings take into account such factors as the level of urban health, newborn health indicators, statistics of death during childbirth, the conditions in which children are born, the economic situation in the country.

According to the report, Russia takes 56th place in the ranking, Turkey - 65, Georgia - 86, Armenia - 103.

The most favorable for maternity recognized - Norway, Scandinavian countries, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden.

Last place in the ranking took Niger, Mali, Congo, Central African Republic, Somalia.