Azerbaijan's first liver receiver from deceased donor: 'I feel reborn'

Patient Manzar Sharifova, who received the first liver transplant from a deceased donor in Azerbaijan, said her life has changed completely since the surgery, Report informs.

Sharifova noted that she had been undergoing dialysis treatment for two years before the surgery.

"Around midnight, the doctor called me and said a donor had been found and the transplant would soon take place. I couldn't believe it. The surgery was successful, and now I feel great. Later, I learned that the organ came from a deceased donor. This news touched me deeply: I felt both joy and gratitude. Before the surgery, my blood pressure fluctuated constantly, and my vision was deteriorating. Now, I feel like I've been reborn," she said.

Sharifova expressed her sincere gratitude to the doctors and the donor's family, thanks to whom she was able to return to a full life.