Azerbaijan's Chief Pediatrician warns parents

'Children's nutrition shouldn't be changed in summer season'

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Children should be given fresh products as foods are perishable in summer season'.

Report was told by Azerbaijan's Chief Pediatrician, Director of Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics, Professor Nasib Guliyev.

He said that babies' nutrition shouldn't be changed in summer season: 'No additional nutrition should be used in babies' nutrition in summer season. They have to be used during cool months. If the child is in its 6 months in a summer month, additional nutrition should be given after one or two months. Moreover, children should eat age-appropriate foods. Excessive cold or hot foods aren't recommended either. One of the most commonly injured internals in summer season is gastrointestinal system'.