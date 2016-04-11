Azerbaijan prepares a list of new types of drugs

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has prepared a list of new types of drugs.

Report informs, Director of the National Drug Treatment Center Telman Mammadhasanov told reporters.

According to him, at the moment "designed" drugs are in use all over the world: "In this regard, in Vienna, on the recommendation of the World Health Organization Thus, these drugs included in a relevant composition. The decision was adopted unanimously. Thus, these substances were included in the list of the illicit drugs.

"Work in this direction are carried out in our country," said the official representative of the structure. He noted that these drugs are identified and the list submitted for approval to the Cabinet: "The Cabinet of Ministers will organize discussions with the relevant ministries, and then make the final list. The project will be presented to the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) and the decision will be approved by the President."