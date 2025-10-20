Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patients

Currently, 18,639 individuals in Azerbaijan are registered with a diagnosis of breast cancer, Azad Karimli, Chief Physician at the National Oncology Center, told Report.

According to Karimli, 8,082 individuals diagnosed with breast cancer in Azerbaijan have survived for five years or longer.

"Last year, 2,876 new cases of breast cancer were recorded. Of these, 610 were detected during preventive screenings. In 2024, breast cancer was identified at stages one and two in 1,309 patients, at stage three in 878 patients, and at stage four in 487 patients," the chief physician emphasized.

October is recognized globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM).