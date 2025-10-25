Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 10:48
    About 700 people in Azerbaijan agreed to posthumous organ donation

    For the first time in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan successfully performed an organ transplant from a deceased donor, marking a significant milestone in the development of the national healthcare system, said Mirjalal Kazimi, a surgeon at the Central Customs Hospital and a transplant specialist, Report informs.

    He noted that several patients have already regained their health thanks to liver, kidney, and cornea transplants from deceased donors.

    "This is a significant breakthrough not only for our country but for the entire region," he said.

    The doctor emphasized that in Azerbaijan today, organ donation is viewed as a humanitarian mission for the benefit of the people.

    He added that it is encouraging that approximately 600-700 citizens have already consented to posthumous organ donation.

