About 700 people in Azerbaijan agreed to posthumous organ donation
- 25 October, 2025
- 10:48
For the first time in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan successfully performed an organ transplant from a deceased donor, marking a significant milestone in the development of the national healthcare system, said Mirjalal Kazimi, a surgeon at the Central Customs Hospital and a transplant specialist, Report informs.
He noted that several patients have already regained their health thanks to liver, kidney, and cornea transplants from deceased donors.
"This is a significant breakthrough not only for our country but for the entire region," he said.
The doctor emphasized that in Azerbaijan today, organ donation is viewed as a humanitarian mission for the benefit of the people.
He added that it is encouraging that approximately 600-700 citizens have already consented to posthumous organ donation.