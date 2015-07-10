 Top
    A unique and complicated surgery to remove the tumor conducted at Medical University

    Doctor: Such cases are rare in the world

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery Training and Surgical Clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), PhD in Medicineб Mahammad Davudov held another successful surgery.

    Report informs, as a result of the operation the patient was removed carotid chemodectoma.

    According to M.Davudov, carotid chemodectoma (paraganglioma) - a tumor that develops from a gland located in the carotid hemoreceptors, one of the rare and complex pathologies neck and head: "The rare occurrence of this type of tumors and the lack of information about it is 70 % of cases become a cause of wrong clinical diagnosis. In most cases, chemodectoma is confused with lateral neck cysts, lymphadenitis, and other pathologies.

