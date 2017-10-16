Zakir Hasanov: "Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey have done a great job in the field of security of regional projects”

© Report

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ “The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia is at very high level. Nevertheless, we must do lot of work afterwards.” Report's Georgian bureau informs Defense Minister of Azerbaijan colonel-general Zakir Hasanov said at the briefing after the meeting with his Georgian counterpart Levan İzoria.

Zakir Hasanov said they have done a lot of important work in the field of development of army and increasing the level of personnel preparedness and training.

“Georgian army officers have closely participated at the trainings of Azerbaijan Ground Forces and Military Air Forces. In the future with joint participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia military exercise are planned to be held.”

Minister said a lot of work have been done for ensuring the security in the region, in particular special attention paid to the security of energy projects implemented in the region.

“In this regard, Military personnel of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey have carried out joint exercises, they have done important work. We are committed to continue cooperation in this field as well.”

“Azerbaijan and Georgia also speak with one voice on territorial integrity and sovereignty issue. From now on we will continue to present the common position,”- said colonel-general Zakir Hasanov.

Levan Izoria called the meeting he held with his Azerbaijani counterpart very fruitful. He said bilateral military cooperation also developing within the framework of NATO: “Regional security, protection of energy projects is one of the main priorities of our cooperation".

Azerbaijan is close political and strategical partner for us. We do not have principal disagreement in our opinions", - Izoria said.