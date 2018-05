© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Strong Turkey and strong Azerbaijan will be assurers of regional security".

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Parliament Chairman Ogtay Asadov in Milli Majlis.

"Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh issue, unfortunately, is open wound. I am confident that it will be settled one day. Turkey is always standing by Azerbaijan," he added.